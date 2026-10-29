CM Revanth Reddy nudges officials to prevent water crisis in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take effective measures to ensure that drinking water crisis does not arise in Hyderabad under any circumstances. The officials concerned have been asked to remain vigilant regarding drinking water supply and to continuously monitor water storage levels in the reservoirs tapped to supply water across the capital city.

At a review on drinking water supply, the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs), and the utilisation of treated water in the CURE area amid the 'El Nino' conditions, the Chief Minister enquired from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials about the available drinking water sources to meet the requirements of Hyderabad city over the next 10 months in view of the depletion of the water levels in all reservoirs in the state.

The water board officials were instructed to review water supply regularly and address the grievances of people. Specific instructions were also issued to supply treated water for landscaping at all offices, including the State Secretariat, CMO camp office, road cleaning along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), public parks, data centres etc. A mandate requiring the use of treated water should be incorporated into the building permit approval process, it was decided.

The Chief Minister said that a special officer must be appointed to monitor water quality from the STPs. The officials were also instructed to integrate all STPs with the command and control centre. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy enquired about the requirement of water for the Railways and the Metro Rail. The authorities concerned were mandated to start utilising treated water for non-drinking purposes. He emphasised that widespread awareness campaigns should be conducted on the utilisation of treated water and a toll-free number established for addressing inquiries and requests related to treated water.