Rice prices hit century in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a case of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, rice prices in Telangana have crossed the Rs 100 per kg mark in retail markets, with the Telangana Civil Supplies Department, in a belated move on Wednesday, issuing directives to rice millers and wholesale traders to “prevent unjustified price hikes and hoarding”, while stressing the need to maintain price stability and ensure an uninterrupted supply of rice to consumers. The Civil Supplies Department held a meeting with prominent rice millers and wholesale traders from Miryalaguda, Nizamabad and Nalgonda. During the meeting, officials instructed millers and traders not to resort to abnormal price increases. They pointed out that the rice stocks currently available in the market pertained to the previous agricultural season and warned that any attempt to create artificial scarcity or engage in illegal hoarding would invite stringent legal action.

On hindsight, the department’s intervention appears to have come quite late, as rice prices already crossed the Rs 100 per kg mark in retail shops.

Fine rice varieties, such as Kedia Jai Sriram, are being sold at Rs 101 per kg, equivalent to Rs.10,100 per quintal. The price of popular Jai Sriram Rice (JSR) has also touched Rs.100 per kg in retail shops.

Other varieties are also selling at high prices. HMT rice, another popular fine rice variety, is priced at Rs.9,000 per quintal, while raw rice is selling at prices ranging from Rs.9,000 to Rs.9,500 per quintal. RNR rice (Telangana Sona) is priced at Rs.9,100 per quintal in retail shops. Wholesale prices of the rice varieties are reportedly Rs.5 to Rs.20 lower than retail prices per kg. Ashok, a consumer, told ‘The Hans India’ that he purchased Kedia Jai Sriram rice at Rs.101 per kg in Moulali on Wednesday. Another consumer, Sravan from Ramnagar, appealed to the government to take strict action to bring down rice prices and ensure that rice is available at affordable rates. Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Department claimed that maintaining stable prices of essential food commodities was a priority and that consumers should not face an unnecessary financial burden due to unfair trading practices.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit

Change Date

Edition