Cyclone Arnab devastates AP coast

Amaravati: Cyclone Arnab has left a trail of devastation across Andhra Pradesh’s coastline, claiming the lives of at least seven people, destroying homes, uprooting trees as well as electricity poles, and submerging agricultural fields as it crossed the coast near Narsapuram, southwest of Yanam, between 2:00 am and 8:00 am on Wednesday.

Despite weakening into a severe cyclonic storm after landfall, its impact continued across north Andhra and the Godavari districts, with heavy rains, powerful winds, and extensive disruption to electricity and transport systems.

The IMD forecast squally weather, with winds reaching 50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts, as well as the northern Tamil Nadu coast, from 5.30 am on October 29 to 5.30 am on October 30.

The cyclone reportedly stalled along the coast for nearly 10 hours and moved at only around 3 kmph during landfall, intensifying its impact. Wind speeds reached as high as 150 kmph, while the India Meteorological Department reported gale-force winds exceeding 120 kmph in the affected region.

"Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', moderate to heavy flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods," the centre said in its latest bulletin.

It warned that surface runoff and inundation could occur in areas with saturated soil and in low-lying areas identified as vulnerable. The centre issued a storm surge warning for the North Andhra coast and a large part of the Odisha coast from 11.30 am on Wednesday until 5.30 am on Thursday.

The IMD forecast squally weather, with winds reaching 50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts, as well as the northern Tamil Nadu coast, from 5.30 am on October 29 to 5.30 am on October 30.

The cyclone reportedly stalled along the coast for nearly 10 hours and moved at only around 3 kmph during landfall, intensifying its impact. Wind speeds reached as high as 150 kmph, while the India Meteorological Department reported gale-force winds exceeding 120 kmph in the affected region.

Seven people died in separate incidents involving falling trees, electricity poles, and contact with live wires. Two women died in Visakhapatnam after an electricity pole fell in the Pata Goshala area and another collapsed in Balaji Nagar. In Bhimavaram, Chokka Kishore, 45, died when a tree fell on him.

Rambabu, 34, was killed by a falling electricity pole. Two women died in the Konaseema district in separate incidents involving a collapsed hut and severe weather.

In Elamanchili, Anakapalli district, a woman died after coming into contact with snapped electric wires lying on a road.

Coastal communities in Konaseema, Kakinada, and West Godavari districts bore the brunt of the storm. In Uppada, Kakinada district, the sea reportedly advanced around 300 metres inland over two days, destroying fishermen’s houses. Terrified families fled to relief camps, leaving their homes and belongings behind.

Near Narsapuram and in Mogalturu mandal, powerful waves battered the coastline, causing severe erosion. According to residents, they had not witnessed such conditions in decades.

Coconut trees were uprooted, tin-roofed sheds and mud houses collapsed, and roads connecting Narsapuram with Palakollu, Tanuku, and Rajahmundry were blocked by fallen trees. National Disaster Response Force and fire personnel were clearing roads until late night on Wednesday.

Around 15,000 electricity poles were reported to have collapsed, severely damaging the power network. Several areas of Yanam, Kakinada, and Konaseema remained without electricity until late evening on Wednesday, with restoration hampered by continuing rain and dangerous conditions.

Officials indicated that supply in parts of Konaseema and West Godavari might not be restored before Friday evening.