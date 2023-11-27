Avika Gor's Vadhuvu Web Series Secures OTT Release Date













Avika Gor, the versatile actress, is adeptly juggling between feature films and web series, delighting her fans with captivating performances. Following her notable appearance in Mansion 24, a Telugu horror series, Avika is set to enthrall audiences in her upcoming project, Vadhuvu, a straight Telugu OTT series.

Exciting news reveals that Vadhuvu, an official adaptation of the Bengali series Indu, is slated for its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 8, 2023. This highly anticipated announcement has been officially shared by the team across online platforms.

The series not only features the talented Avika Gor but also showcases a stellar cast, including Nandu, Ali Reza, Roopa Laxmi, Mounika, Madhavi Prasad, and others, playing pivotal roles.

Produced by Shrikanth Mohta and Mahendra Soni under the prestigious SVF banner, Vadhuvu is helmed by director Poluru Krishna, with Sriram Maddury as the music director. Stay tuned for further updates in the dynamic realm of OTT entertainment, as this promising series promises to captivate audiences starting December 8, 2023.