AVM Productions chief M Saravanan passes away at 86

Veteran Tamil film producer and AVM Productions owner M. Saravanan passed away on Thursday morning in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 86. His mortal remains will be kept at AVM Studios for the public to pay their respects. Widely regarded as one of Kollywood’s most influential figures, Saravanan leaves behind a legacy that shaped South Indian cinema for decades.

Born in 1939, M. Saravanan was the son of AV Meiyappan, the legendary founder of AVM Productions. After joining the family business, he carried forward his father’s vision with dedication, working alongside his brother M. Balasubramaniam. He also briefly served as the Sheriff of Madras in 1986.

Taking charge of the studio in the 1950s, Saravanan played a pivotal role in expanding AVM’s reputation beyond Tamil cinema. Over the next fifty years, the banner became synonymous with high-quality filmmaking, delivering landmark movies across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi industries.

Under his leadership, AVM Productions backed several iconic films, including Leader, Sivaji, Gemini, Naanum Oru Penn, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, and Ayan. His contributions earned him two Filmfare Awards. His son, M.S. Guhan, continues to steer the company, which shifted its focus to web series after 2010.

Following the news of his demise, condolences poured in from film personalities, political leaders, and fans across the country. The loss of M. Saravanan marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, closing the chapter on one of its most respected and visionary producers.