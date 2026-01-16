‘Awwal Dawath’ song sets internet ablaze

‘Ameer Log’, a youthful comedy from Awwal Number Productions, is arriving as Production No. 1. The film features MC Hari, Manoj, and Sashidhar in the lead roles, while Veda Jalandhar, Ravan Nitturu, Vishwender Reddy, and Sai Yogi play important characters. Directed by Ramana Reddy Soma, the film is produced by Madhavi Reddy Soma, with Manohar Reddy Manchuri serving as co-producer.

The title and first-look poster of ‘Ameer Log’, launched by successful hero Sree Vishnu, went viral instantly. The promotional posters released earlier also garnered good attention. The latest mass song from the film has now taken the internet by storm. The newly launched track "Awwal Dawath" is trending on YouTube, crossing over one million views in no time.

Rahul Sipligunj’s energetic vocals and Annie Master’s catchy choreography have become the major highlights of the song, drawing strong appreciation from viewers and truly stealing the show. The song continues to trend and is receiving widespread praise across social media platforms.

The film’s cinematography is handled by SVK, with music composed by Smaran Sai. Editing is by Rohith Penumatsa. More updates about the film will be announced soon.