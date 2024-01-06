‘Ayalaan’ trailer leaves an enduring mark

Gear up for an exciting odyssey with “Ayalaan,” a captivating sci-fi drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and featuring Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Directed by Ravikumar, this cinematic masterpiece is poised to unveil its brilliance on the big screens in Tamil and Telugu on January 12, 2024.

Today, cinephiles were treated to the much-anticipated theatrical trailer for “Ayalaan,” providing a tantalizing sneak peek into a promising narrative. Envision an extraterrestrial visitor soliciting human assistance to combat the insatiable greed of another member of the human race. The trailer leaves an enduring mark with its mesmerizing visuals, evocative emotions, and a background score that heightens the overall cinematic experience.

The ensemble cast boasts names like Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and Yogi Babu. Produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banners of 24 AM Studios and PhantomFX Studios, Ayalaan is set to deliver an unparalleled cinematic adventure. Keep a keen eye out for the latest updates on this eagerly awaited movie. Get ready to immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of Ayalaan.