Ayan Mukerji Announces The Release Dates Of Brahmastra Part 2 And 3

It is all known that Bollywood's ace filmmaker Ayan Mukerji created his mark with Brahmastra's 'Astraverse' world… Part one of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was released last year on 9th September, 2022 and it was titled 'Shiva'. As it turned into the biggest blockbuster, the audience are eagerly awaiting for the second part of this movie. According to the sources, it might have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the lead actors. Mouni Roy also did her best being the antagonist of the first part. Amitabh Bachchan was seen essaying the role of 'Guru' in this sci-fi thriller. The first part gave us the glimpses of second part showcasing Ranveer and Deepika as Ranbir's parents who belong to complete different worlds. Off late, Ayan Mukerji announced the release dates of the second and third parts but the audience need to wait a bit longer to witness them on the big screens.



Ayan Mukerji shared a long note on his Instagram page and shared this good news to all his fans… Take a look!

His note reads, "April 4th, 2023

Hi :)

The Time has come - the Astraverse, and for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, my Life!

After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three- which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!

I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three!

And...

I have decided that we are going to make the two films... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together!

I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!

I also have another piece of news to share...

The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct!

What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :)

An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow!

So, I have decided to take it up!!

Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema!!

Love and Light,

Ayan."

Going with the details of the Brahmastra movie, it shows Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as a 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' showcased the story of Shiva and Isha!