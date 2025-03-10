Ayushmann Khurrana’s heart is full with India’s stunning Champions Trophy win, actor pens poem

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine with India’s stunning victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 finals.

The actor took to his Instagram, and posted multiple stories watching the match and wishing Team India. Even while travelling for a shoot, Ayushmann couldn't stop watching this nerve-wracking match as shown on his Instagram stories.

The actor broke into cheers as victory came team India’s way. “Shoot ruk jaati hai jab India jeet jaata hai”, Ayushmann captioned the post, suggesting that the team paused the film’s shooting to witness India’s winning moment.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram and posted a video talking about how he can’t get over India’s win in the finals while reciting a poem he penned for Team India’s win.

He wrote, “Koi hara na paaya humein, upar wala hamara saarathi hai. Par sach kahoon, hamari team selfless hai… niswarthi hai. It’s actually a rare sight to see somebody else sad for somebody else’s dismissal. Shubman out hota tha, nirash Rohit hota tha. Shreyas kuch galat kar deta, Kohli ka chehra utar jaata. Kohli ke out hone par toh KL ne keh bhi diya frustrate hokar. ‘Kya kar rahe ho yaar? Main le raha tha na risk!’. Pakistan ke against, Rohit haath utha utha kar khush ho raha tha, aur Virat ko keh raha tha, ‘End mein laga de, laga de six!'”.

He continued, “Before the last England series ke pehle tak we were never sure about Rohit and his team. Rohit ka balla nahi chal raha tha and we were also missing Bumrah ki seam. Rohit ka hua comeback, backed by his nation. Sach bataoon, maine toh kabhi nahi dekha usse better hand-eye coordination. Tum bhi kehte honge ki jab bhi kuch bhi hota hai, Main bolne lagta hoon… dimaag na jaane kis setting mein hai. Mera bolna wagera kuch deep nahi hai… asli depth toh India ki batting mein hai. Hum bahut fortunate hain ki hum Bharatiya vishv ke kone kone mein hain”.

He added, “Hamari team ko supporters mil jaate hain. Koi bhi team agar apne desh se door bada tournament jeete, Toh unki hausla afzai karne mein hum thoda katarate hain. Badla toh le liya humne Australia se, par jab World Cup jeete the toh stadium mein unke liye kisi ne taali nahi bajayi. Toh aap hi batao, Indian team ne kya baat sikhayi? Wo selfless hain, niswarthi hain. But for now, we are the World Champions, Kyuki uparwala hamara saarathi hai”.