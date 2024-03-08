‘Babu No1: Bullshit Guy’ review: Entertaining comedy-drama with relatable characaters

Rating: 2.75/5



Arjun Kalyan and Kushita Kalyan, known from Bigg Boss, feature in "Babu No. 1: Bullshit Guy," a film produced by Dilip Kumar Reddy. The movie, blending action, comedy, and drama, has hit screens, creating a buzz with its promotional campaign. Let's explore how this film is engaging its audience.

Story

Arjun Kalyan returns to India amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, portraying Karthik Babu, a wealthy individual who plans to reside in his villa with his girlfriend Kushita (KushitaKallapu) after completing studies in America. Despite lockdown challenges, they settle into the villa until Sombabu (director Lakshmana Varma), disguised as a plumber, kidnaps them and seizes control. The film, Babu No. 1: Bullshit Guy, produced by Dilip Kumar Reddy, combines action, comedy, and drama to unravel the mysteries of Karthik and Kushita's abduction.

Performances

Arjun Kalyan and Kushita deliver compelling performances, embodying a youth-centric romantic couple with palpable on-screen chemistry. Kalyan impresses with his energetic portrayal of Karthik Babu, perfectly capturing the returning-from-America charm. Director Lakshmana Varma, in a dual role, showcases commendable performance, and SonaliPanigrahi leaves a lasting impression. The supporting cast, including Karthik's younger brother, enriches the storyline, while comedians Bhadram and JabardasthApparao add humor, eliciting laughter. Ravi Verma, portraying Karthik's father, delivers a memorable performance. The film, Babu No. 1: Bullshit Guy, thrives on the stellar ensemble's contributions, making it an engaging and entertaining watch.

Technicalities

Director Lakshmana Varma skillfully weaves a captivating narrative, skillfully captured by PS Manikarnan's cinematography, highlighting the romantic journey of the protagonists and the challenges faced by Sombabu's family. Pawan's musical composition adds emotional depth, resonating with the audience through memorable tunes. Producer Dilip Kumar Reddy's commitment to excellence is evident in the film's high production standards. The synergy of the creative team culminates in the success of "Babu No. 1: Bullshit Guy," offering a visually stunning and musically enchanting cinematic experience.

Analysis

Director Lakshmana Varma achieves success in action-comedy-drama by prioritizing engaging narratives over intricate plots. Inspired by lockdown observations of sparrows, Varma shapes a compelling storyline around a charming couple trapped in a villa, alongside the character of Sombabu, a humble brick mason. Varma seamlessly integrates moral lessons, notably through Sombabu, emphasizing familial well-being over material wealth. The film's first half brims with comedy, while the second introduces family drama and action, ensuring a well-rounded and captivating narrative. "Babu No. 1: Bullshit Guy" delivers an entertaining fusion of comedy, drama, and action, featuring stellar performances and top-notch production values. Director Lakshmana Varma's adept storytelling guarantees an immersive cinematic experience, appealing to a diverse audience with relatable characters and memorable moments. This film stands out as a must-watch for genre enthusiasts.







