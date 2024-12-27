Baby John 65% Drop on Day 2: Is Varun Dhawan’s Movie a Flop or a Hit?

Varun Dhawan’s latest film, Baby John, has encountered a steep drop in box office collections on Day 2 following a mixed reception. The film, which is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Theri, has seen a 65 per cent dip in its earnings, grossing only Rs 4 crore on its second day.

This follows a relatively stronger opening, with Baby John earning approximately Rs 12 crore on its first day, despite the lukewarm response from audiences and critics.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John features a star-studded cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film, produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and A for Apple Studios, also boasts music composed by S Thaman, which has been one of the few positives pointed out by viewers.

While the film has garnered appreciation for its high-energy action sequences, gripping music, and solid performances, it is Varun Dhawan’s portrayal of the lead character that has sparked significant online buzz. The actor’s fans have celebrated his transformation and the refreshing new role, although the film’s commercial performance is not living up to expectations.

Despite mixed reviews, the film continues to receive some positive word-of-mouth, with the audience expressing excitement over the surprise cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, which further elevated the film's action-packed appeal.

However, Baby John’s drastic drop in Day 2 earnings suggests that it may struggle to sustain its box office momentum, with critics already speculating about whether it will emerge as a hit or flop in the long run.