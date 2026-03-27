‘Bad Boy Karthik’ locks April 17 release

Actor Naga Shaurya is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming action-packed film Bad Boy Karthik. Marking the directorial debut of Raam Desina, the film has now officially locked its release date.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the makers announced that Bad Boy Karthik will hit theatres on April 17, 2026. With the release date confirmed, the team is expected to kickstart promotions in the coming days to build buzz around the film.

The movie features Vidhi as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Samuthirakani, Sr Naresh, Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi, and Sridevi Vijaykumar in key roles, promising a mix of action and entertainment.

On the technical front, cinematography is handled by Rasool Ellore, while music is composed by Harris Jayaraj, who is making his comeback to Telugu cinema. The film’s art direction is by Ramanjaneyulu, and editing is overseen by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

With an interesting cast, strong technical team, and a festive release window, Bad Boy Karthik is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the summer lineup, raising expectations among fans and moviegoers alike.