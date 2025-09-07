Badshah puts up a solid show in USA as part of Unfinished Tour

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah is setting the house on fire with his USA Unfinished Tour. The first show was held at Eagle Bank Arena, and saw more than 10,000 fans in attendance as they witnessed a thrilling fusion of music, dance and visionary production.

From the moment his signature visuals graced the stage, Badshah ascended on a hydraulic platform and launched into the chart-topping ‘Daaku’. The night’s highlights featured a surprise cameo by global star Nora Fatehi, whose dynamic performances of hits such as ‘Oh Mama Tetema’ and ‘Garmi’ electrified the arena, alongside Aastha Gill, who returns to the stage after five years to deliver a vibrant set of Bollywood-pop offerings that had the audience singing in unison. Their collaboration underscored a cross-cultural celebration where language yielded to the universal rhythm and energy of the moment.

Talking about the show, Badshah said, “Standing on that stage, hearing thousands sing along to my songs, this is exactly why the Unfinished Tour exists. We prove that music transcends borders when it comes from the heart, and this is only the beginning”.

Nora Fatehi shared on the Stories section of her Instagram that she felt nerves watching the roaring crowd outside the arena, so intense it felt like an earthquake from the green room. She also teased a surprise guest appearance by Badshah during her USA tour next year.

The tour is backed by a $2 million investment, which is the largest ever devoted to an Indian hip-hop tour. The show blended cutting-edge design with immersive audio-visual effects, leaving a lasting impression long after the final note.

Following prior successes in the U.K., UAE and Canada, Badshah’s North American leg continues with marquee dates in New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago, all anticipated to deliver the same unprecedented production that turned the Virginia show into a viral phenomenon.

The tour coincides with Badshah’s foray into high fashion—fresh from a landmark appearance at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and on the cusp of making history at New York Fashion Week, and the ongoing expansion of his entrepreneurial portfolio, including the thriving Badboy Pizza venture.