BAFTA Awards 2023: RRR Misses Its Place In The Nominations List…

RRR… This SS Rajamouli's directorial is now making noise globally wide with its impactful content. Be it China, Japan or any other country, the movie is screening successfully and is also a holding houseful zone at the ticket windows. The movie also recently bagged the prestigious Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards this year. But unfortunately, it missed the name in the most-awaited BAFTA 2023 nominations list. All Quiet on the Western Front bagged a total of 14 nominations.



Well, the winners will be announced on 19th February, 2023 and the event will take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, London. There are a total of 24 categories in the nominations list and actor Richard E. Grant will host the event!

Check out the complete list of nominations:

Best Film

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Tár

Outstanding British Film

• Aftersun

• The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Brian And Charles

• Empire Of Light

• Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

• Living

• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

• See How They Run

• The Swimmers

• The Wonder

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

• Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

• Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

• Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)

• Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)

• Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Best Film Not In The English Language

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Argentina, 1985

• Corsage

• Decision To Leave

• The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

• All That Breathes

• All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

• Fire Of Love

• Moonage Daydream

• Navalny

Best Animated Film

• Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

• Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

• Turning Red

Best Director

• Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front

• Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Park Chan-Wook – Decision To Leave

• Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Todd Field – Tár

• Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Original Screenplay

• Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

• Todd Field – Tár

• Ruben Östlund – Triangle Of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

• Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet On The Western Front

• Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

• Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

• Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

• Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best Actress

• Cate Blanchett – Tár

• Viola Davis – The Woman King

• Danielle Deadwyler – Till

• Ana De Armas – Blonde

• Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

• Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor

• Austin Butler – Elvis

• Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Brendan Fraser – The Whale

• Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

• Paul Mescal – Aftersun

• Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

• Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau – The Whale

• Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

• Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor

• Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

• Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

• Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light

Best Original Score

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Babylon

• The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Casting

• Aftersun

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Triangle Of Sadness

Best Cinematography

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Empire Of Light

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Babylon

• Elvis

• Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best Makeup & Hair

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

• The Whale

Best Sound

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Avatar: The Way Of Water

• Elvis

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Avatar: The Way Of Water

• The Batman

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best British Short Animation

• The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

• Middle Watch

• Your Mountain Is Waiting

Best British Short Film

• The Ballad Of Olive Morris

• Bazigaga

• Bus Girl

• A Drifting Up

• An Irish Goodbye

Ee Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)

• Aimee Lou Wood

• Daryl Mccormack

• Emma Mackey

• Naomi Ackie

• Sheila Atim

Although it's a rare miss for RRR, hope the movie makes its place in the most-awaited Oscars 2023 nominations list!