BAFTA issues clarification over alleged offensive remark heard at ceremony

Los Angeles: The BAFTA awards have issued a statement over the allegedly offensive remark that was heard during the ceremony.

The committee has shared that the alleged sound made by John Davidson was a result of a verbal tic caused by Tourette Syndrome.

They took to their social media, and shared a long note explaining what went down at the ceremony. They wrote, “At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all. One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual's beliefs and are not intentional”.

They further mentioned, “John Davidson is an executive producer of the BAFTA nominated film, I Swear, which is based on his life experience. We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and start from a position of inclusion. We took measures to make those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began, and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear strong. language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony”.

“Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism. During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him. We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all. We will learn from this, and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy”, they added.



