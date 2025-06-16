Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Balakrishna and Maniratnam honoured at Telangana Gaddar Film Awards
The first edition of the Telangana GaddarFilm Awards was held in a glittering ceremony at Hitex, Hyderabad, celebrating cinematic excellence and...
The first edition of the Telangana GaddarFilm Awards was held in a glittering ceremony at Hitex, Hyderabad, celebrating cinematic excellence and cultural pride. The event was graced by Telangana Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju. Gaddar Foundation Chairman and son of the late revolutionary balladeer, Suryakiran, along with TGFDC MD S Harish, were also present.
The prestigious NTR National Award was presented to actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Speaking at the event, Balakrishna expressed heartfelt thanks to the Telangana government for honouring his legendary father, NTR, through this national-level recognition.
“I wholeheartedly thank CM Revanth Reddy and the Telangana Government for establishing a national award in my father’s name. I dedicate this honour to all cinema lovers and donate the prize money to Basavatharakam Indo American Cancer Hospital. Art is a reflection of humanity—it should remain above politics,” Balakrishna said.
Other prominent awardees included acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who was presented with the PaidiJairaj Film Award. The emotional moment was witnessed by his wife, actress Suhasini, who grew teary-eyed as he accepted the honour.
The awards aim to celebrate and elevate artistic excellence in the Telugu film industry. With a promising start, the GaddarTelangana Film Awards is set to become a meaningful platform recognising dedication and creativity in cinema.