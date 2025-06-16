Balakrishna and Maniratnam honoured at Telangana Gaddar Film Awards

The first edition of the Telangana GaddarFilm Awards was held in a glittering ceremony at Hitex, Hyderabad, celebrating cinematic excellence and cultural pride. The event was graced by Telangana Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju. Gaddar Foundation Chairman and son of the late revolutionary balladeer, Suryakiran, along with TGFDC MD S Harish, were also present.





The prestigious NTR National Award was presented to actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Speaking at the event, Balakrishna expressed heartfelt thanks to the Telangana government for honouring his legendary father, NTR, through this national-level recognition.

“I wholeheartedly thank CM Revanth Reddy and the Telangana Government for establishing a national award in my father’s name. I dedicate this honour to all cinema lovers and donate the prize money to Basavatharakam Indo American Cancer Hospital. Art is a reflection of humanity—it should remain above politics,” Balakrishna said.





Other prominent awardees included acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who was presented with the PaidiJairaj Film Award. The emotional moment was witnessed by his wife, actress Suhasini, who grew teary-eyed as he accepted the honour.

The awards aim to celebrate and elevate artistic excellence in the Telugu film industry. With a promising start, the GaddarTelangana Film Awards is set to become a meaningful platform recognising dedication and creativity in cinema.