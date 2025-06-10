Balakrishna Turns 65: Pawan Kalyan Wishes Tollywood Star on His Birthday

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has turned 65 today. Social media is full of birthday wishes from many celebrities.

The teaser for his new movie Akhanda 2 was released and is becoming very popular on YouTube.

People from movies, politics, and fans everywhere are sending warm birthday messages and sharing pictures of the star, who is also called Balayya. Many are remembering special moments with him.

Fans are very excited about Akhanda 2 and are waiting eagerly for the movie to come out.

Happy Birthday Babai ❤️#HappyBirthdayNBK — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) June 10, 2025

Wishing the unstoppable force #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday! 🦁🔥



Honored to have worked with you on Veera Simha Reddy…

and excited to raise the bar again with our next! 💥#HappyBirthdayNBK #NBK111 pic.twitter.com/ZDGnHMGAaX — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) June 10, 2025

Happy Birthday to the powerhouse actor Balayya Garu!

Your passion and punctuality inspire every technician on set.

Working with you is nothing short of cinematic joy.

Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! ❤️💐#HappyBirthdayNBK #NandamuriBalakrishna pic.twitter.com/zk2QQGYdSu — Bobby (@dirbobby) June 10, 2025



