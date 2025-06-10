  • Menu
Balakrishna Turns 65: Pawan Kalyan Wishes Tollywood Star on His Birthday

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 65th birthday as fans and celebrities flood social media with wishes.

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has turned 65 today. Social media is full of birthday wishes from many celebrities.

The teaser for his new movie Akhanda 2 was released and is becoming very popular on YouTube.

People from movies, politics, and fans everywhere are sending warm birthday messages and sharing pictures of the star, who is also called Balayya. Many are remembering special moments with him.

Fans are very excited about Akhanda 2 and are waiting eagerly for the movie to come out.


