Balakrishna’s Action Film ‘Daaku Maharaj’ to Stream on Netflix

‘Daaku Maharaj,’ starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, and Shraddha Srinath, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting February 9.
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action thriller, Daaku Maharaj, will make its digital debut on Netflix this February 9, offering viewers the chance to experience the high-energy drama from the comfort of their homes.
Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film showcases Balakrishna in a commanding role, with notable performances from Bobby Deol, Pragya, and Shraddha Srinath.
First hitting theaters on January 12, Daaku Maharaj quickly gained attention for its gripping narrative and strong performances, establishing itself as one of the highest-grossing films in Balakrishna’s career.
The movie revolves around Krishnamurthy, a man leading a quiet life with his grandson in 1996. His world is turned upside down when he uncovers a wildlife smuggling operation on his tea plantation, an act that puts him in direct conflict with powerful figures, including MLA Trimurthulu Naidu and his brother, Manohar Naidu.
As Krishnamurthy faces escalating threats, help comes in the form of Seetharam, a former engineer who has earned the title of ‘Daaku Maharaj’. Known for his tough and decisive actions, Seetharam steps in to safeguard Krishnamurthy and his family from harm, propelling the film’s plot forward with intense action and suspense.
Produced by Naga Vamsi, the film features a compelling soundtrack composed by Thaman, adding to the overall impact of the movie’s dramatic tension.