Balayya tests Covid+

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna
Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna

Highlights

Asks 'close' fans to get tested

Hyderabad: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is also chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute and MLA, on Friday informed that he tested positive for Covid.

He advised all those who came into close contact with him for the last two days to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions.

Balayya requested all his fans and well-wishers to not worry about him, as he is doing fine and hoped to be normal soon.

