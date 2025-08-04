‘Balugadi Love Story’ locks Aug 8 release date

Romantic entertainer Balugadi Love Story, starring debutants Akula Akhil and Darshika Meenan, is set to hit theaters across the Telugu states on August 8. Presented by Sri Akula Bhaskar under the Bhama Creations banner, the film marks the production debut of Akula Manjula and introduces Y.L. Srinivas Tej as director.

Also featuring Chitram Srinu, Jabardasth Gaddam Naveen, Chittibabu, and Revathi in key roles, the film recently celebrated a vibrant pre-release event. Notable guests like journalist Prabhu, Kishore Das, and director Tallada Sai praised the music and fresh approach.

Senior journalist Prabhu noted, “The title and songs are impressive. I hope this team of newcomers makes a strong mark.” Producer Akula Manjula added, “This is a first for all of us — as a producer, for my son Akhil as hero, and Srinivas Tej as director. We’re confident the film will connect.”

Director Y.L. Srinivas Tej shared, “Inspired by real events and Megastar Chiranjeevi, this film blends romance, action, and humor.” Akula Akhil expressed excitement, saying, “We’re eager for the audience to see our work and hope they embrace it.”

With music by Ghanshyam and visuals by Ravi Kumar Neerl, Balugadi Love Story promises a heartfelt cinematic experience this August 8.