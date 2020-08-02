Beat the Monsoon blues with some movie therapy

The monsoon season is here and finally in full swing with continuous showers being witnessed these days. While rainy days are loved by some, for many they are no fun however it doesn't have to be that way. In fact, it's the perfect excuse and time to relax, unwind, cure boredom, be lazy and get cozy watching your favorite movies and shows.



Disney+ Hotstar suggests some RomComs and feel-good movies to watch during rainy evenings

Hindi

Chhichhore

Divided by time, united by a tragic incident. In a bittersweet reunion, seven middle-aged friends take a walk down the memory lane at the least expected place.

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Bala

Balmukund Shukla's pride lies in his hair, but premature baldness robs him off more than just his looks. With love at stake, will Bala ever have a 'hairy'tale ending?

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam

Phillauri

When NRI Karan returns to India to marry his girlfriend; little does he realise that he will have to marry a tree first! However; his troubles have just begun; as a spirit starts trailing him.

Cast: Suraj Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Anushka Sharma

2 States

Based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat; North and South India come together in this chholey-bhaturey-idli-dosa romance of Punjabi Krish Malhotra and Tamilian Ananya Swaminathan, who meet at the IIM campus.

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh

Rehnaa Hain Terre Dil Mein

Ready to go to any lengths to win over Reena, Maddy impersonates Rajeev, Reena's to be fiancé. Will Reena discover the truth?

Cast: Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, Dia Mirza

Pyaar Toh Hona Hai Tha

When Rahul leaves Sanjana for another woman, she hires Shekhar to be her pretend boyfriend.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Bijay Anand

Ishq

Ajay and Madhu's rich fathers fix their marriage, however, they both fall in love with Kajal and Raja. Unable to bear the insult, the fathers make a sinister scheme to separate the lovers.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla

Pyaar Ke Side Effects

Siddharth is commitment-phobic but gets engaged to Trisha after dating her for three years. He is unable to fulfill his responsibilities and they break up. Will love triumph in the end?

Cast: Mallika Sherawat, Rahul Bose, Ranvir Shorey

Break Ke Baad

An aspiring actress finally realises that she is in love with her childhood friend, but is it too late?

Cast: Imran Khan, Deepika Padukone

Marathi:

Coffee Ani Barach Kahi

Coffee Ani Barach Kahi is a Marathi romantic drama, directed by Prakash Kunte. With absolutely polar beliefs about love, when Jaai and Nishad meet, they made an unlikely pair. But as they say, opposites attract!

Cast: Vaibbhav Tatwawdi and Prarthana Behere.

Online Binline

Online Binline is a Marathi comedy drama, directed by Kedar Prabhakar Gaekwad. Based on the concept of internet addiction, the film is about two best friends who fall in love with the same girl while chatting with her on the social media.

Cast: Siddharth Chandekar, Rutuja Shinde and Hemant Dhome

Yuntum

Madly in love with his class mate Meera, musically-gifted Ranga agrees to fufill her ambitious request. Will this be the biggest mistake of his life?

Cast: Sayaji Shinde, Aishwarya Patil, Rushikesh Zagade, Apoorva Shelgoankar, Vaibhav Kadam

Baavare Prem He

Baavare Prem He is a Marathi romantic drama, directed by Ajay Naik. Neil Rajadhyaksha, a writer, meets Ananya Shirodkar on a trip to Goa. Their love story starts off like a fairy tale but unlike Neil's novels, will it have a perfect ending?

Cast: Urmila Kanitkar-Kothare, Siddharth Chandekar and Tejashree Dharane

Bengali:

Girlfriend

Good-for-nothing Uttam falls in love with scholar Suchitra. However, to win her, he must prove his worth to Suchitra's father.

Cast: Bonny Sengupta, Koushani Mukherjee

Hoichoi Unlimited

Four friends plan 'husbands only' trip to Uzbekistan. But how long can they keep it a secret from the ever-suspecting wives?

Cast: Dev, Kharaj Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajatabha Dutta

Tamil

O Kadhal Kanmani

Attracted to each other and compatible too, Aditya and Tara choose a live-in relationship over marriage. What follows next is a roller coaster of emotions. The unconditional love of an older couple adds to the twists.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson

Comali

Just as life seems to look beautiful for Ravi, he meets with an accident and falls into a coma. Things take a comical turn when he wakes up after 16 years, with sepia-tinted memories of the past.

Cast: Jayram Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal, Samyuktha Hegde and Yogi Babu

Telugu:

S/o of Sathyamoorthy

S/o Satyamurthy is a Telugu drama film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Adah Sharma, Rajendra Prasad and Prakash Raj. Viraj Anand (Arjun) is the son of a rich tycoon, Satyamurthy (Raj). Satyamurty dies in a car accident. Viraj then decides to move back to India with his entire family. There, he joins an event management company as a wedding planner. He is assigned the job of managing a high-profile wedding where he falls in love with Sameera (Samantha). Then Sameera's dad (Prasad) gives a task to Viraj in order to marry his daughter.

Cast: Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Adah Sharma

Oka Laila Kosam

A young girl is engaged but is worried that her fiance is a flirt. Nandana is upset when her wedding is fixed with Karthik and she doesn't believe that Karthik truly loves her. To add to it, Nandana often sees situations that aggravate her doubts. One day, she reads a book written by him and learns the truth.

Cast: Pooja Hegade, Naga Chaitanya

Mirchi

A film about two feuding families, with award-winning songs from Kailash Kher. Jai comes to the village of Manasa and starts making a difference in people's lives. But who is Jai and where does he come from? What is his relationship with the mysterious Vennela?

Cast: Prabhas, Richa Gangopadhyay, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nadhiya and Brahmanandam

Malayalam:

Bangalore Days

Three close cousins Divya; Kuttan and Arjun have always dreamt to live in Bangalore. However, living their dream, brings along a set of struggles, which helps them discover their true selves in this coming of age story.

Cast: Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, Nithya Menen

Premam

George, a teenager, loves the idea of being in love. This dream seems to be within his reach in his school days and even in his college days, but it fails to materialise. However, all is not lost yet!

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran

Niram

Niram is a Malayalam romantic drama, directed by Kamal. The friendship between Aby and Sona is altered when Aby realises that he loves Sona. But what happens to their friendship when Sona's marriage is arranged with another man?

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Boban Alummoodan, Lalu Alex, Salini, Jomol and Ambika