Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas embarks on new thriller project

Dynamic producer Sahu Garapati announced an ambitious new project featuring actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. The announcement, unveiled a thrilling tale crafted by writer-director Koushik Pegallapati. The project marks Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's 10th film, adding to his repertoire of diverse roles.

The project's unveiling came with a visually striking poster, capturing attention with its eerie yet captivating imagery. Depicting Lord Sri Rama aiming an arrow at a monstrous figure in the sky, accompanied by shadow puppetry, a deserted forest, an antenna tower, and a hornet, the poster teases a narrative that blends elements of horror and mystery seamlessly.

Following the success of their previous venture, "Bhagavanth Kesari," Shine Screens returns with this electrifying new venture. Promising to redefine the genre of light versus dark, the film aims to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, blending modern storytelling with traditional elements.

Director Koushik Pegallapati expressed his commitment to pushing boundaries, promising a technically brilliant and visually exhilarating film that invokes both fear and hope. With Smt. Archana presenting the production under Shine Screens banner, the project boasts a team of seasoned technicians. Chinmay Salaskar will handle cinematography, while B. AjaneeshLoknath of "Kantara" fame is set to compose the music.

Additionally, Manisha A Dutt will serve as the production designer, with D Siva Kamesh as the art director. Editing duties will be helmed by Niranjan Devaramane.

Behind the scenes, Creative Head G Kanishka and Co-Writer DarahasPalakollu contribute their expertise to ensure a finely crafted narrative that promises to be a technical marvel.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, anticipation runs high within the industry and among audiences alike, eager to witness Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's portrayal in this gripping new thriller.