Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas shares insights about ‘Bhairavam’

Action thriller Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, is set for a grand release on May 30. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by K.K. Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, with Dr. Jayantilal Gada presenting, the film has been generating strong buzz following its teaser, songs, and promotional content.

In a recent press conference, Sai Srinivas shared insights about the project. “I wanted to do a rural story that connected with the masses. Vijay’s vision matched perfectly. Though inspired by a Tamil film, Bhairavam is a straight Telugu film with emotions tailored for our audience,” he explained.





On casting, he shared, “Rohit garu and Manoj garu play key roles. Both loved the script instantly. It’s refreshing because all three of us took a break from films, and audiences will see us in a new light.”

Srinivas also praised the film’s vibrant technical team. “Sri Charan Pakala delivered a superb album, especially the festive track Gichhamake. Harike Vedanta’s visuals are stunning, and the temple set built under Brahma Kadali’s supervision looks incredibly real.”

Addressing rumours of a project with Puri Jagannadh, he hinted, “We’ve met. Let’s see how it unfolds.” He also mentioned upcoming unique projects like Tyson Naidu, Haindava, and Kishkindapuri, promising fresh experiences for audiences.

With its strong emotional core, striking visuals, and star-studded cast, Bhairavam is set to deliver a powerful theatrical experience this summer.