Beyond stardom: Chiranjeevi plans free education initiative

Megastar Chiranjeevi continues to set an inspiring example by balancing a successful film career with impactful humanitarian work. Over the years, his initiatives such as the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, Blood Bank, and Eye Bank have become pillars of public welfare, offering critical support during emergencies and natural disasters. Known for stepping in during times of need, the actor has consistently extended help, reinforcing his image as a real-life hero.

During a special program, Chiranjeevi revealed plans for a new social initiative aimed at expanding his service efforts. Reflecting on his journey, he said that his awareness of blood shortages and the loss of lives due to lack of donors motivated him to encourage fans to donate blood, a mission he began over 25 years ago.

Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi announced his intention to focus on providing free education to underprivileged communities. Drawing inspiration from Suriya and his Agaram Foundation, he expressed a desire to replicate similar efforts on a broader scale. He emphasized that the initiative would not be limited to Telugu states but would extend wherever support is needed.

He assured that detailed plans regarding this educational mission will be unveiled soon, marking yet another milestone in his ongoing commitment to social welfare.