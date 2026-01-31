‘Bhagavanthudu’ teaser is deeply rooted in native sensibilities

Ravi Panasa Film Corporation makes a confident entry into Telugu cinema with Bhagavanthudu, its maiden production that has already begun creating a strong buzz ahead of release. The film’s teaser, unveiled on January 30, has drawn attention for its compelling casting choices, solid technical values, and a narrative deeply rooted in native sensibilities.

Tollywood actor Thiruveer headlines the film in the titular role, delivering a performance that appears intense and grounded, perfectly aligning with the character’s raw, earthy nature. Faria Abdullah plays the female lead, bringing warmth and emotional depth to the story, while Rishi Nagaraju essays a crucial role that adds further weight to the narrative.

Directed by GG Vihari, Bhagavanthudu promises a focused and hard-hitting storytelling approach. The film is produced by Ravi Kumar Panasa, a well-known name in the Telugu film industry with over 25 years of experience across journalism, film magazine editing, PRO services, production design, executive production, distribution, and multiplex operations. Presented by the late Panasa Shankaraiah Goud, the project also carries a strong emotional and legacy-driven significance.

The technical team adds considerable strength to the film, with music by HI KP, cinematography by Raj Thota, and sharp editing by National Award winner Prawin Pudi. With rooted stories finding strong audience acceptance, the makers are confident that Bhagavanthudu has the substance to strike a powerful chord on the big screen.