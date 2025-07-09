  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Bhairavam OTT Release Date: Telugu and Hindi Versions Streaming on ZEE5 from July 18

Bhairavam OTT Release Date: Telugu and Hindi Versions Streaming on ZEE5 from July 18
x

Bhairavam OTT Release Date: Telugu and Hindi Versions Streaming on ZEE5 from July 18

Highlights

The Telugu action film Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 18, 2025. The movie will stream in both Telugu and Hindi versions.

Tollywood movie Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, was released in theatres on May 30, 2025.

The film has mixed review. Now, the film is ready to release on ZEE5 on July 18, 2025. It will be available to stream on OTT platform in both Telugu and Hindi languages. Earlier, Bellamkonda has already acted in a straight Hindi movie.

Movie Details

Directed by: Vijay Kanakamedala (known for Nandi)

Produced by: KK Radhamohan

Music by: Sricharan Pakala

Type of movie: Action and drama

Based on: Tamil movie Garudan

The film also features Aditi Shankar, Aanandi, Divya Pillai, Jayasudha, and Vennela Kishore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick