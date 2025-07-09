Bhairavam OTT Release Date: Telugu and Hindi Versions Streaming on ZEE5 from July 18

Tollywood movie Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, was released in theatres on May 30, 2025.

The film has mixed review. Now, the film is ready to release on ZEE5 on July 18, 2025. It will be available to stream on OTT platform in both Telugu and Hindi languages. Earlier, Bellamkonda has already acted in a straight Hindi movie.

Movie Details

Directed by: Vijay Kanakamedala (known for Nandi)

Produced by: KK Radhamohan

Music by: Sricharan Pakala

Type of movie: Action and drama

Based on: Tamil movie Garudan

The film also features Aditi Shankar, Aanandi, Divya Pillai, Jayasudha, and Vennela Kishore.