Bhairavam OTT Release Date: Telugu and Hindi Versions Streaming on ZEE5 from July 18
Highlights
The Telugu action film Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 18, 2025. The movie will stream in both Telugu and Hindi versions.
Tollywood movie Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, was released in theatres on May 30, 2025.
The film has mixed review. Now, the film is ready to release on ZEE5 on July 18, 2025. It will be available to stream on OTT platform in both Telugu and Hindi languages. Earlier, Bellamkonda has already acted in a straight Hindi movie.
Movie Details
Directed by: Vijay Kanakamedala (known for Nandi)
Produced by: KK Radhamohan
Music by: Sricharan Pakala
Type of movie: Action and drama
Based on: Tamil movie Garudan
The film also features Aditi Shankar, Aanandi, Divya Pillai, Jayasudha, and Vennela Kishore.
