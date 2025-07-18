  • Menu
Bhairavam Streaming on This OTT Platform: Manchu Manoj’s Action Drama Now Online

x

Highlights

Manchu Manoj returns in Bhairavam, a Telugu action drama now streaming on Zee5. The film explores friendship, betrayal, and justice in a rural setting.

Actor Manchu Manoj returns to the screen with Bhairavam, a gripping action drama. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film is now streaming on Zee5.

Plot: Friendship, Betrayal, and Justice

Set in a rural village, Bhairavam follows three childhood friends. Their bond is tested when a corrupt minister plans to take temple land. He uses a cunning cop to execute the plan. As secrets unfold, loyalty turns to betrayal.

Strong Cast and Performances

The film stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Rohit Nara, and Manchu Manoj. Supporting roles are played by Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, Divya Pillai, and Jayasudha. Manoj’s role stands out, earning praise for its intensity.

Crew Behind the Film

Bhairavam is written by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar. It is produced by K.K. Radhamohan and presented by Pen Studios. The music is by Sricharan Pakala. Cinematography is handled by Hari K. Vedantam.

Now on Zee5

Zee5 released the film on July 18. A teaser highlighted “unseen twists” and “unmatched intensity.” It promises a powerful story filled with action and emotion.

