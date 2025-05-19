‘Bhairavam’ trailer launch garners grand reception in Eluru

The much-awaited action-packed multi-starrer Bhairavam, featuring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, is all set for a massive theatrical release on May 30. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by K.K. Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, with presentation by Dr.JayanthilalGada of Pen Studios, the film recently held a grand trailer launch event in Eluru, attended by an enthusiastic crowd of fans and public representatives.

Set against the spiritual backdrop of a village temple, the film revolves around three friends who take a bold stand to protect the sacred Varahi temple from the clutches of corrupt political forces. Their unity and bravery spark hope among the villagers, and the trailer reflects a blend of emotion, action, and social drama.

The lead actors praised the film’s journey during the trailer event. Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “We’ve poured our love and efforts into Bhairavam. It’s an emotional and action-packed journey that will entertain everyone.” He also praised his co-stars, especially Manoj and Rohit, for their outstanding performances.

Manchu Manoj, marking his comeback after nine years, became emotional. “This film is special. The love I received in tough times made me return to cinema. I’m grateful to Vijay, my co-stars, and the fans who stood by me,” he shared.

Nara Rohit called Bhairavam “a memorable project,” applauding the director’s vision and his co-actors’ dedication. Director Vijay Kanakamedala expressed confidence in the film's commercial appeal and lauded the lead trio for bringing the story to life. He predicted Bhairavam would mark a new phase in all their careers.

Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, MP Putta Mahesh, and MLA Radhakrishnaiah also graced the event, praising the trailer and wishing the team success. Actresses Anandi and Aditi Shankar shared their joy of working on the film and urged audiences to watch it on the big screen.

With powerful dialogues, impactful visuals by Hari K Vedantham, and an emotionally stirring score by Sri Charan Pakala, Bhairavam promises to be a solid summer entertainer.