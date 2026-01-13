‘Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi’ review: Just for few laughs

Rating: 2/5

After a remarkable success with Krack in 2021, Ravi Teja has struggled to find his footing, delivering a string of back-to-back flops since 2022. In a crucial phase of his career, the actor has now turned to a family entertainer, hoping to reconnect with audiences. Teaming up with sensible filmmaker Kishore Tirumala for a Sankranthi release seemed like a promising move. With Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi, expectations were high for a breezy comedy-drama backed by strong writing and music.

Story

The film revolves around Ram Satyanarayana (Ravi Teja) and his wife Balamani (Dimple Hayathi), who jointly run a successful wine brand named ‘Anarkali’. When their plans to expand overseas hit a roadblock after a Spanish spirits company rejects their proposal, Ram travels to Spain to turn things around. There, he crosses paths with Manasa Shetty (Ashika Ranganath), leading to a complicated relationship that disrupts his personal life. How Ram navigates the emotional fallout with both women forms the crux of the story.

Performances

Ravi Teja appears refreshed in a lighter, energetic role after a series of intense films. His screen presence and dance moves, especially in the DJ mix song, work in the film’s favour. Ashika Ranganath delivers a commendable performance in a layered role, while Dimple Hayathi holds her own as the dignified wife. Among the supporting cast, Vennela Kishore and Muralidhar Goud stand out with their comic timing. While some comedy stretches test patience, the pre-climax manages to bring back laughs.

Technicalities

Kishore Tirumala presents a straightforward narrative with familiar conflicts, relying on humour and emotions to drive the film. Bheems Ceciroleo’s music includes two pleasant songs and a background score that complements the tone. Prasad Murella’s cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad’s editing are serviceable, while the production values remain neat and appropriate for the genre.

Analysis

Known for sensible writing and feel-good entertainers like Nenu Sailaja and Chitralahari, Kishore Tirumala returns after a three-year gap with Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi, following the setback of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. He revisits the familiar “husband–wife–other woman” trope, claiming a fresh take through unique emotional questions posed to the male lead. However, the film doesn’t fully deliver on that promise, especially in the climax, where the writing lacks impact and novelty.

That said, Kishore chooses the right genre and festive season, blending the familiar concept with ample comedy. Several second-half episodes, including the DJ mix song, Dumb Charades, and hotel comedy track, generate genuine laughs. On the downside, the rushed first half and overuse of meme-based humour dilute the organic comedy he is known for. Overall, the film offers light, mindless entertainment with a few enjoyable moments, though sharper writing could have elevated it further.