Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: Ravi Teja & Kishore Tirumala’s Festive Comeback

Actor Ravi Teja is teaming up with director Kishore Tirumala for his next film, titled Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

The makers have released the title glimpse video today on YouTube.

The movie is set for a festive release during Sankranti 2026.

Ravi Teja's last flick 'Mass Jathara' failed at the box office. So now, he is aiming to make a comeback with this film.

