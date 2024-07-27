Bhavya Bhuvanahalli Chandre Gowda Makes a Triumphant Return in "Sundariya Suliyalli"

Live
Esteemed Kannada actress Bhavya Bhuvanahalli Chandre Gowda is making a highly anticipated comeback with the upcoming suspense thriller "Sundariya Suliyalli."
Bengaluru: Esteemed Kannada actress Bhavya Bhuvanahalli Chandre Gowda is making a highly anticipated comeback with the upcoming suspense thriller "Sundariya Suliyalli." Known for her compelling performances, Bhavya has previously starred in over 15 films, including blockbuster hits like "Gaja" and "Ragini IPS." Her versatility extends to television, where she captivated audiences as the lead antagonist in the popular series "Chitte Hejje."
Bhavya's impressive repertoire also includes her celebrated appearance in the reality show "Payte Hudgir Halli Life" Season 1, where she gained widespread recognition across Karnataka as Panchamuki Bhavya. With "Sundariya Suliyalli," Bhavya is set to bring her unique talent and experience back to the big screen, promising an engaging and thrilling cinematic experience.
Stay tuned for what is sure to be another standout performance from one of Kannada cinema's most beloved actresses.