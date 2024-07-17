Bhojpuri star Sanchita Banerjee is 'rebuilding my strength'; drops workout pics

Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress Sanchita Banerjee on Wednesday dropped pictures of herself from the gym, doing the workout and said she is ‘rebuilding her strength’.



Taking to Instagram, Sanchita, who has 343K followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a string of snaps, wherein we can see her donning a half-sleeved yellow tee and black leggings.

The photos show her holding weights, and doing the workout in the gym, along with flaunting her cute smile.

The post is captioned: “Rebuilding my strength, one rep at a time #gymmotivation #positivity #actorslife #gymgirl.”

A fan commented on the post saying, “That’s amazing”. Another user said: “Fully energetic and flexible.”

A fan wrote: “Solid body”. Another user commented: “look like Nora Fatehi.”

Hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, Sanchita made her on-screen debut in 2017 with ‘Raktdhar’, and her Bhojpuri debut was ‘Nirahua Hindustani 2’.

She has also featured in the 2019 action romantic drama ‘Crack Fighter’ directed by Sujit Kumar Singh and produced by Upendra Singh. It stars Pawan Singh, Sanchita and Nidhi Jha in lead roles, while Pradeep Rawat, Brijesh Tripathi, Umesh Singh, Lota Tiwari, and Dhama Verma play pivotal roles.

The diva was also a part of the 2019 romantic drama ‘Vivah’, written and directed by Manjul Thakur and jointly produced by Pradeep Singh, Nishant Ujjwal and Pratik Singh.

Alongside Sanchita, the movie stars Pradeep Pandey, and Akanksha Awasthi in lead roles, while Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Mahanand, Ritu Pandey, Lalit Upadhyay, Anita Rawat, Maya Yadav, Shweta Verma, Arbind Tiwari and others in supporting roles.

Sanchita recently featured in the Bhojpuri film ‘Sautan’, which also stars Vikrant Singh and Ritu Singh in the lead roles.