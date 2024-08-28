  • Menu
Bhuvan Bam collaborates with Swanand Kirkire for ‘Taaza Khabar’ Season 2
Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam is excited about working with acclaimed lyricist and actor Swanand Kirkire for the second season of his comedy series ‘Taaza Khabar’.

Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam is excited about working with acclaimed lyricist and actor Swanand Kirkire for the second season of his comedy series ‘Taaza Khabar’. The duo has teamed up to create a new track for the upcoming season, adding a unique touch to the show.

Bhuvan Bam expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Collaborating with Swanand sir is a dream come true. His artistry is timeless, and having the opportunity to work with him is a privilege. His voice deeply resonates, and I’m thrilled for our audience to experience this new track.”

Reflecting on his admiration for Kirkire, Bhuvan shared a nostalgic moment: “I was in 11th grade when I first heard ‘Baawra Mann’ from ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’. His voice has left a lasting impression on me. To now work with him on ‘Bulbul Sa’ for ‘Taaza Khabar’ is incredible.”

‘Taaza Khabar’, which also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and J. D. Chakravarthy, centers on Vasant ‘Vasya’ Gawade, a sanitation worker with the ability to predict the future. The series is produced by BB Ki Vines Productions and directed by Himank Gaur.

