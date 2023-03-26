Big News: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram's Untitled Gets A Release Date…

This year we already witnessed the biggest race in the theatres on the occasion of the Pongal festival. One side it was Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and on the other side it was Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. But audience loved both the movies and made them turn into blockbusters. Even next year's Pongal race will witness the intensified competition as a few biggies already locked the dates of this festival. Off late, even Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's new movie also joined the race. The makers dropped a new poster of this movie on social media and turned the Sunday into a bigger one for all the fans of this handsome actor…



Along with the makers, even Mahesh Babu also shared the release date poster of SSMB 28 and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "The Reigning Superstar @urstrulymahesh in an all new MASS avatar is all set to meet you with #SSMB28 in theatres from 13th January 2024 worldwide! #SSMB28FromJAN13".

Mahesh looked awesome in this poster and he is seen walking on a dusty road with the backdrop of a car and lorry. His swag took the poster to the next level…

Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked for two movies Athadu and Khaleja earlier and now the third one is on the way! This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela are the lead actresses of this movie.

SSMB will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2024!