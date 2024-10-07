Sudheer Babu on ‘Ma Nanna Super Hero’

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Ma Nanna Super Hero,’ Sudheer Babu opened up about the film's unique story, the emotional connection with the audience, and his experience working with the cast and crew. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by Sunil Balusu, the movie is set to hit screens on October 11.

The universal father-son bond

Talking about the central theme of the film, Sudheer Babu highlighted the father-son emotion at its core. "The story revolves around two fathers and one son, showcasing the son's quest to care for his father," Sudhir explained. "It's a universal theme that will connect with everyone. We approached it very naturally, avoiding over-the-top drama."

Revealing the story in the trailer

When asked about revealing the story in the trailer, Sudhir was candid. "It's not a thriller where suspense matters. The audience will know what the story is about in the first couple of scenes. What’s important is how the characters face the situations they’re in," he shared.

Real-life connection

Reflecting on the emotional moments in the film, Sudhir said, "Almost every scene reminded me of real-life experiences. The love for one’s father is something everyone can relate to, and we aimed to keep everything natural. No cinematic liberties were taken."

Working with the team

Sudhir praised the film’s director, Abhilash, for his vision and clarity. "He is a very organized and patient director, which helped us deliver our best performances," Sudhir stated. He also had words of appreciation for co-stars Sai Chand and Sayaji Shinde, whose performances added depth to the film.