Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Second Week Nominations: Check out who got Nominated

the Telugu Bigg Boss show hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has been creating a buzz among viewers and fans. The current season has gained a lot of popularity these days. On the show airing on September 12th, the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house hosted the second-week nomination process. Only one nominee per person was requested of the 21 candidates this week. Consequently, the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house nominated Rajsekhar, Shani, Abhi, Rohith and Marina, Faima, Geethu, Adi Reddy, and Revanth as contenders for the second week. Baladitya was the first captain of the house and was granted both the authority to nominate two candidates and immunity from nominations. He used the chance to suggest Rajsekhar and Shani Salmon, saying he was confident they wouldn't be kicked out of the house.

Because they were privileged houseguests, Adi Reddy selected Marina and Rohith as a couple. Adi Reddy gave his rationale for nominating the pair, "You don't miss each other, unlike other contenders, and you both are a unit but have two functional brains. I feel it is unfair, so I nominated you both." By claiming that Adi had nominated them, the couple responded.