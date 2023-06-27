  • Menu
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Midweek Elimination: Aaliya Siddiqui evicted from the house

Mumbai: In the live feed of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Aaliya Siddiqui gets eliminated in midweek elimination from the show.

In a huge twist, with the audience taking over, the voice of Bigg Boss announces that one contestant will get evicted.

When Bigg Boss asks every contestant whom they would like to be evicted today, Pooja Bhatt’s response leaves everyone stunned. Pooja said: “I would like Aaliya to go, as yesterday’s task showcased a very scary side of her. Sirf bacha paida karne se koi maa nahi ban jata”.

