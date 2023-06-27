Live
- Another Students’ Protest Witnessed in Kalaburagi
- CBRE CSR initiatives under CBRE Cares- ‘Ek Pehal’ project to support - 3 lakh migrant labourers’
- MoU on warehousing NMPA threads new path
- Amitabh Bachchan in a unique avatar
- Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon
- Report Fish Disease App To Get Launched At Krishi Bhawan Tomorrow
- Munawar shares Eid plans, says it's gonna be a low-key celebration
- Election Commission of India has announced the election dates for 10 Rajya Sabha seats
- KTR Directed GHMC Officials To Be Monsoon Ready
- Suspicious death of a student in GSL Medical College
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Midweek Elimination: Aaliya Siddiqui evicted from the house
Highlights
In the live feed of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Aaliya Siddiqui gets eliminated in midweek elimination from the show.
Mumbai: In the live feed of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Aaliya Siddiqui gets eliminated in midweek elimination from the show.
In a huge twist, with the audience taking over, the voice of Bigg Boss announces that one contestant will get evicted.
When Bigg Boss asks every contestant whom they would like to be evicted today, Pooja Bhatt’s response leaves everyone stunned. Pooja said: “I would like Aaliya to go, as yesterday’s task showcased a very scary side of her. Sirf bacha paida karne se koi maa nahi ban jata”.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS