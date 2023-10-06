Actress Roja Selvamani Biography: Family, Daughter, Birth date, Latest News, Instagram

R K Roja, an iconic Indian actress turned influential politician, currently holds the esteemed position of Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement in the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Born in the spiritual city of Tirupati in 1972, Roja initially gained fame as a celebrated actress in southern India. Her journey from the world of cinema to the realm of politics is an inspiring tale of determination and achievement. This article explores her illustrious film career, her notable transition into politics, and the awards and honors that have adorned her path. Roja married Tamil film director R. K. Selvamani on 21 August 2002. The couple have a daughter and a son. Her Son name Krishna lohith Selvamani, Daugher Name Anshumalika Selvamani.













Film Career:

Roja's entry into the glittering world of cinema was marked by her debut in Telugu films. Her very first movie, "Prema Thapassu," alongside the seasoned Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad, was particularly significant. What adds a unique twist to this narrative is that the entire film was shot in her birthplace, Tirupati, thereby creating a special bond with her roots.













Transitioning into the Tamil film industry, Roja was introduced by her husband, R.K. Selvamani, a renowned film director. Her Tamil debut in "Chembaruthi," where she starred opposite actor Prashanth, was a resounding success. This paved the way for her involvement in other hit films such as "Suriyan" with Sarath Kumar, solidifying her presence in Tamil cinema. Roja gained recognition for her memorable songs, including "Meloor Maman" in "Makkal Aatchi" alongside Mammootty and "Mastana Mastana" in "Raasaiyya" with Prabhu Deva.













Her performances alongside illustrious actors such as Rajinikanth in "Veera," Arjun Sarja in "Ayudha Poojai," and Prabhu in "Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa" received critical acclaim. However, it was the film "Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen," directed by Vikraman, that marked her major career breakthrough. In the Telugu film industry, she graced successful movies like "Mutha Mestri," "Bhairava Dweepam," "Annamayya," and "Kalavida," reaching a significant milestone with her 100th movie, "Pottu Amman."













Roja later embraced supporting roles in films like "Arasu" (2003), "Parijatham" (2006), "Shambo Shiva Shambo" (2010), "Golimar" (2010), "Mogudu" (2011), "Kodipunju" (2011), "Veera" (2011), "Kaavalan" (2011), and "Saguni" (2012).

FAQs:

1. What was Roja's debut film, and who was her co-star?

Roja made her debut in the film industry with "Prema Thapassu," where she starred opposite the renowned Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad.

2. Which film marked Roja's entry into the Tamil film industry?

Roja ventured into the Tamil film industry with "Chembaruthi," alongside actor Prashanth.

3. What were some of Roja's notable achievements in her film career?

Roja gained fame for her memorable songs in films like "Makkal Aatchi" and "Raasaiyya" and received praise for her performances alongside actors like Rajinikanth and Prabhu.

4. Which film was considered a major career breakthrough for Roja?

Roja's major career breakthrough came with the film "Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen," directed by Vikraman.

5. What was Roja's 100th movie in the Telugu film industry?

Roja's 100th movie in the Telugu film industry was "Pottu Amman."













Political Career:

Roja's foray into the world of politics began when she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1999, where she held the position of president of the Telugu women's wing. Despite facing a setback in the 2009 legislative elections in Andhra Pradesh, Roja displayed resilience and made a significant move by joining the YSR Congress Party in August 2009.

In the 2014 general election, Roja's political journey took a positive turn as she was elected as the Member of Parliament representing the Nagari constituency. Her victory underscored her growing popularity and influence in the political landscape. Undeterred by challenges, she contested the 2019 elections from the same Nagari constituency and emerged victorious once again, firmly establishing herself as a prominent political figure in Andhra Pradesh.

Awards & Honors:

Roja's contributions to the film industry have garnered recognition and accolades. In 2018, she was honored with the ZEE Telugu Apsara Awards for Evergreen Heroine, a testament to her enduring appeal and talent.

For her debut film "Sarpayagam" (1991), released in Telugu, she received the prestigious 'Nandi Special Jury Award.' This early recognition highlighted her exceptional acting prowess and set the stage for her illustrious career.





Roja Selvamani Personal Details:

Age : 49 years in (2022)

Husband : R.K. Selvamani (Director)





Minister Roja Family Images































