Adivi Sesh: Wiki, Family Background, Biography, and More

A few years before, Adivi Sesh was known as a guy who played a small role in Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Panja. And now, he is one of the most demanding heroes in Tollywood with back-to-back successes like Goodachari, Major, and Hit Second Case. Let us understand more about Adivi Sesh, like his family background, biography, awards, favorite things, etc.



The real name of Adivi Sesh is Adivi Sesh Sunny Chandra. He was born on 17th December 1985 in Hyderabad. He moved to California in the United States of America during his childhood. All his schooling happened at Berkeley High School in California. After schooling, he continued his higher education at San Fransisco State University in the four-year film direction course. This inspired Adivi Sesh to develop an immense passion for films, which made him a star today.



Body Measurements:

Coming to his body measurements, he was 5'11 tall with 75 kg weight, dark brown eyes, and black hair.



Parents and Siblings:



He has a father, mother, and sister who is younger than him. His father's name is Sunshi Chandra Adivi, is a doctor by profession. His mother's name is Bhavani Adivi, and his younger sister Shirley Adivi is also a doctor. His grandfather Adivi Gangaraju was a renowned freedom fighter in India, and his grandmother is Seshagireeswari. He has also posted their pictures on his official social media handlers and mentioned his immense love for his grandparents.



Professional Career:

Since childhood, he has been fond of acting in films. His first film was Sontham, directed by Srinu Vaitla, in which he played a small role. After a few years gap, he debuted as a director by directing a Telugu film called 'Karma' for which he is also a writer. Jade Taylor starred as the film's female lead. After that, he gave re-entry as a baddie in the film Panjaa, and later, he acted in other films like Kiss, Inji Iduppazhagi, and Goodachari, HIT 2. He has also acted in the film Bahubali: The Beginning as Bhadrudu. Besides acting, he also worked as a writer for films like Kiss, Kshanam, and Major (a biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan).

Awards and Honours:

• He received Nandi Award for the movie Kshanam (2016) as the best screenplay writer.

• He also won the best screenplay writer category award for the film Kshanam in the second IIFA Utshavam.

• He won Zee Cinema Awards for the best screenplay for the film Goodachari.

• He also won the Sakshi Excellence Award for the best film critic's choice for Goodachari.

Miscellaneous:

• Adivi Sesh follows a vegetarian diet.

• He won the titles such as "Mr. India Sanfransisco" and "Mr. India Waves."

• He loves pets, and he has a pet named Junnu.

• He participated in different fashion shows.

• His favorite hobby is singing in leisure.

• He loves cricket, and his famous cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar.

• His favorite directors are Gowtham Tinanuri and SS Rajamouli.

• His favorite film actors are Ayushmann Khurana and Aamir Khan.