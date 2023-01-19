Ajith Kumar Biography: Movies, Biography, News, Age & Photos

Ajith Kumar is an Indian film actor who has worked in Tamil cinema. He began his acting career in 1992 with a small role in the Tamil film "En Veedu En Kanavar" and made his lead role debut in "Amaravathi" in 1993. Ajith has since appeared in over 50 films, including several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.





Ajith was born on May 1, 1971, in Hyderabad, India. He was raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and completed his schooling there. He then pursued a degree in mechanical engineering at Loyola College, Chennai. However, he did not complete his studies and instead decided to pursue a career in acting.





Ajith made his acting debut in 1992 with a small role in the Tamil film "En Veedu En Kanavar". He made his lead role debut in "Amaravathi" in 1993. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a commercial success, which helped to establish Ajith as a leading actor in Tamil cinema.





Throughout the 1990s, Ajith appeared in a number of successful films, including "Kadhal Kottai" (1996), "Vaali" (1999) and "Nerukku Ner" (1997). He also appeared in several critically acclaimed films, including "Kadhal Mannan" (1998) and "Dheena" (2001).





In the early 2000s, Ajith starred in several successful action films, including "Villain" (2002) and "Mankatha" (2011). He also appeared in the critically acclaimed film "Billa" (2007) which was a remake of the 1980 Rajinikanth-starrer. He also appeared in the thriller film "Yennai Arindhaal" (2015) which was directed by Gautham Menon, which was a box office hit.



Ajith has also appeared in several commercially successful films, including "Veeram" (2013), "Vedalam" (2015), "Vivegam" (2017) and "Nerkonda Paarvai" (2019). He has also won several awards for his performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil for his performance in "Mankatha" (2011).

He also acted in Valimai, Thunivu





Ajith is known for his dedication to his craft and his disciplined approach to acting. He is also known for performing his own stunts in films. He is also known for his philanthropic activities, and has donated to several charitable causes.





In addition to acting, Ajith is also a professional car racer and has participated in several motor racing events. He has also been the brand ambassador of several popular brands.



In conclusion Ajith Kumar is one of the most successful actors in Tamil cinema and has a career spanning over 25 years. He is known for his dedication to his craft and his disciplined approach to acting. He has appeared in over 50 films, including several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He is also a professional car racer and known for his philanthropic activities.

List of Ajith Kumar Movies:

En Veedu En Kanavar

Amaravathi

Prema Pusthakam

Paasamalargal

Pavithra

Rajavin Parvaiyile

Aasai

Vaanmathi

Kalloori Vaasal

Minor Mappillai

Kadhal Kottai

Nesam

Raasi

Ullaasam

Pagaivan

Rettai Jadai Vayasu

Kaadhal Mannan

Aval Varuvala

Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen

Uyirodu Uyiraga

Thodarum

Unnai Thedi

Vaalee

Anantha Poongatre

Amarkalam

Nee Varuvai Ena

Mugavaree

Kandukondain Kandukondain

Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven

Dheena

Citizen

Poovellam Un Vasam

Aśoka

Red

Raja

Villain

Ennai Thalatta Varuvala

Anjaneya

Jana

Attahasam

Ji

Paramasivan

Thirupathi

Varalaru

Aalwar

Kireedam

Billa

Aegan

Aasal

Mankatha

Billa II

English Vinglish

Arrambam

Veeram

Yennai Arindhaal

Vedalam

Vivegam

Viswasam

Nerkonda Paarvai

Valimai

Thunivu