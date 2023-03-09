Bindu Madhavi Biography: Age, Personal Life, Career, Net Worth, Hobbies, Favourites, Movies

Bindu Madhavi Biography:

Bindu Madhavi is an Indian film actress, model, television actress, soap opera actress, and television personality. She hails from Madanapalle, Chittoor in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India. Bindu Madhavi is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Here are some quick information:

Date of Birth: Saturday, June 14, 1986

Place of Birth: Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, India

Occupation: Actor, Model

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 55 kilograms

Nationality: Indian

Bindu Madhavi Personal Life:

Bindu Madhavi's father was a deputy commissioner in the commercial tax department, which led to her family moving to several locations, including Tirupati, Nellore, Guntur, Tenali, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad, before settling in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where she completed her education.

She obtained a degree in Biotechnology from the Vellore Institute of Technology in 2005. Bindu Madhavi expressed her desire to pursue a Master's degree in Biotechnology abroad, and eventually secured a job in the same field.





Bindu Madhavi Career:



Bindu Madhavi is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in both Tamil and Telugu films. She started her career in modeling while studying in college, and secured a deal with Saravana Stores. Despite her father's initial opposition to her pursuing a career in films, she was able to shoot a portfolio with the help of celebrity photographer Venkat Ram, who became her godfather in the industry.

Madhavi made her debut in television ads, including a TataGold Tanishq advertisement. She was then selected by director Sekhar Kammula for a role in his Telugu project Avakai Biryani and played a supporting role in the Tamil film Pokkisham in 2009. She also worked with noted director and producer Puri Jagannadh in a film opposite Sairam Shankar.

Madhavi's other notable films include Om Shanti, Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, Kazhugu, Desingu Raja, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, all of which were successful at the box office. She also starred in Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaniyum in 2014, and more recently in Durai Jackson, Pakka, Ennum Naan Pugalenthi, and Kazhugu 2.





Bindu Madhavi Net Worth:



Bindu Madhavi's estimated net worth is around 2 million USD. Her approximate salary is Rs 1 crore. Her assets are unknown.

Bindu Madhavi Favourites:

Bindu Madhavi enjoys traveling, listening to film songs, playing badminton and cricket. Her preferred food choices include Continental and South Indian cuisine.

Bindu Madhavi Hobbies & Interests:

Bindu Madhavi Movies:



Bumper Offer

Pokkisham

Avakai Biryani

Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga

Desingu Raja

Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam

Kazhugu

Sattam Oru Iruttarai

Veppam

Pilla Zamindar

Om Shanthi

Rama Rama Krishna Krishna

Prathi Roju

Yaarukum Anjael

Pagaivanuku Arulvai

Mayan

Kazhugu 2

Pakka

Jackson Durai

Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum

Savaale Samaali

Pasanga 2

Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaniyum

