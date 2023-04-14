Dil Raju's Second Wife Tejaswini aka Vygha Reddy Biography: Age, Family, Images

Tejaswini Biography:

Tejaswini was born in Nizamabad, Telangana in 1987 and is currently a 33-year-old air hostess working at Shamshabad Airport. She recently got married to well-known South Indian producer and director, Dil Raju, and has changed her name to Vygha Reddy. Dil Raju has been very protective of her personal details and has kept them hidden from the media. Even after extensive research, not much is known about Tejaswini's background, religion or caste.

Tejaswini Family:

Dil Raju's first wife, Anita, passed away in 2017 due to a cardiac attack. They have a daughter, Hanshitha Reddy, who now lives with her father and stepmother. Hanshitha is said to have played a role in bringing Dil Raju and Tejaswini together. The couple got married in Nizamabad on May 10, 2020, in a small ceremony with close friends and relatives due to the pandemic. Tejaswini is currently pregnant with their second child.

According to sources, Tejaswini does not have any connection to the Tollywood film industry. She belongs to the Brahmin caste community and holds Indian nationality. Dil Raju is a famous and successful director and producer, but he keeps his personal life private and is protective of his family.

Tejaswini Photos: