Konidela Niharika's Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Biography: Age, Personal Life, Career, Family, Wife, Net Worth, Photos

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Biography:

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda gained popularity after he announced his marriage to Telugu actress Niharika Konidela. He is recognized as an Indian entrepreneur, investor, and businessman.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Personal Life:

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda was born on July 27, 1990, and in 2020 he was 30 years old. He grew up in a family of businessmen in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. His astrological sign is Leo.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Physical Apperance:

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is a handsome young man with an impressive physique and attractive features. He stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 76 kg. He follows a strict diet and exercise regimen to maintain his fitness and overall health.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Early Life:

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda received his early education from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Hyderabad. Later, he pursued a Master's of Science degree in Mathematics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Rajasthan. Subsequently, he obtained a Master's in Business Management from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

During his college years, Chaitanya displayed strong leadership skills, having served as the student body president. He also gained experience by interning at various firms after completing his studies.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Family & Wife:

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda comes from a renowned South Indian family in Telangana, India. His father, Prabhakara Rao Jonnalagadda, is a police official and currently serves as the Inspector General of Police in Guntur. Chaitanya's grandfather, Venkateswarlu Jonnalagadda, was also an inspector.

There is not much information available about Chaitanya's mother, except that she is a homemaker. He has one elder sister named Deepika, who resides in the USA with her husband.

Chaitanya is married to popular South Indian actress Niharika Konidela. They got engaged on August 13, 2020, and tied the knot on December 9, 2020, in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple had been in a long-term relationship before publicly announcing their love for each other on June 19, 2020. They first met at a business meeting and started dating, eventually deciding to spend the rest of their lives together.





Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Net Worth:

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's net worth is $3 million.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Career:

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda began his professional career as an assistant manager at KPMG, a government advisory firm in Hyderabad. He then worked as an intern at the GMR Group of Industries before taking on the role of Business Development Manager and Senior Business Development Manager at ProcessWeaver.

Currently, he is employed with Tech Mahindra Group, where he works as a manager and product owner. Thanks to his skilled experience in various positions within the company, he has been promoted to the role of Business Strategist at Tech Mahindra.

Chaitanya is also a well-known investor who has invested in many famous firms in India, including Nestle, IBM, Airtel, and several other popular Indian companies.

