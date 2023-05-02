Virupaksha Fame Ravi Krishna Biography: Age, Career, Physical Appearance, Family, Serials List, Movies

Ravi Krishna Biography:

Ravi Krishna is a television actor from India who primarily works in the Telugu television industry. He was born on June 9, 1989, which happened to be a Friday, in Prasadampadu, Vijayawada, located in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, India.

Ravi Krishna Career:

After completing his studies, Ravi moved to Chennai and worked as an assistant director. He later returned to Hyderabad and worked as an assistant director for the serial ‘Vijetha’.

In 2004, Ravi began his acting career with a supporting role in the ETV serial ‘Hrudayam’. He went on to play the lead actor in the serial ‘Bommarillu’ in 2007 and acted in many successful serials such as ‘Mogali Rekulu’, ‘Varudhini Parinayam’, ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’, ‘Manasu Mamata’ and more.

In 2019, Ravi participated in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3” and was eliminated in the 11th week. Following this, he acted in the serial ‘Aame Katha’ on Star Maa.

In 2021, Ravi made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie ‘Anubhavinchu Raja’ where he played the character of Rahul. He then acted in the movie ‘Virupaksha’ where he played the role of Bhairava alias Kumar.

Ravi Krishna Physical Appearance:

Height: 170 cm (in centimeters), 1.70 m (in meters), 5' 7" (in feet and inches)

Weight: 75 kg (in kilograms), 165 lbs (in pounds)

Eye color: Black

Hair color: Black

Ravi Krishna Family:

Parents: Ravi Krishna's father's name is Vimaleswara Rao and his mother's name is Kalavathi.

Siblings: It is not known if he has any siblings.

Marital Status: Ravi Krishna is currently unmarried.

Ravi Krishna Serials List:

Hrudayam

Bommarillu

Mogali Rekulu

Varudhini Parinayam

Srinivasa Kalyanam

Manasu Mamata

That is Mahalakshmi

Sundara Kanda

Bava Maradallu

Aame Katha

Ravi Krishna Favorite Things:

Actor: Ravi Krishna's favorite actors are Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Food: He loves Biryani.

Sport: Ravi Krishna's favorite sport is Cricket.

Place: His favorite place is Dubai.

Ravi Krishna Photos: