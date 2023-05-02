Live
Virupaksha Fame Ravi Krishna Biography: Age, Career, Physical Appearance, Family, Serials List, Movies
Ravi Krishna Biography:
Ravi Krishna is a television actor from India who primarily works in the Telugu television industry. He was born on June 9, 1989, which happened to be a Friday, in Prasadampadu, Vijayawada, located in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, India.
Ravi Krishna Career:
After completing his studies, Ravi moved to Chennai and worked as an assistant director. He later returned to Hyderabad and worked as an assistant director for the serial ‘Vijetha’.
In 2004, Ravi began his acting career with a supporting role in the ETV serial ‘Hrudayam’. He went on to play the lead actor in the serial ‘Bommarillu’ in 2007 and acted in many successful serials such as ‘Mogali Rekulu’, ‘Varudhini Parinayam’, ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’, ‘Manasu Mamata’ and more.
In 2019, Ravi participated in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3” and was eliminated in the 11th week. Following this, he acted in the serial ‘Aame Katha’ on Star Maa.
In 2021, Ravi made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie ‘Anubhavinchu Raja’ where he played the character of Rahul. He then acted in the movie ‘Virupaksha’ where he played the role of Bhairava alias Kumar.
Ravi Krishna Physical Appearance:
Height: 170 cm (in centimeters), 1.70 m (in meters), 5' 7" (in feet and inches)
Weight: 75 kg (in kilograms), 165 lbs (in pounds)
Eye color: Black
Hair color: Black
Ravi Krishna Family:
Parents: Ravi Krishna's father's name is Vimaleswara Rao and his mother's name is Kalavathi.
Siblings: It is not known if he has any siblings.
Marital Status: Ravi Krishna is currently unmarried.
Ravi Krishna Serials List:
Hrudayam
Bommarillu
Mogali Rekulu
Varudhini Parinayam
Srinivasa Kalyanam
Manasu Mamata
That is Mahalakshmi
Sundara Kanda
Bava Maradallu
Aame Katha
Ravi Krishna Favorite Things:
Actor: Ravi Krishna's favorite actors are Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.
Food: He loves Biryani.
Sport: Ravi Krishna's favorite sport is Cricket.
Place: His favorite place is Dubai.
