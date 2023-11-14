Shobha Shetty Biography: Age, Family, Education, Career, Bigg Boss 7, Movies, TV Serials

Introduction:

Shobha Shetty, born on January 20, 1990, in Mangalore, Karnataka, is a renowned Indian actress celebrated for her compelling roles in Kannada and Telugu TV serials. At the age of 34, she has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, recognized for her stellar performance as 'Dr. Monitha' in the Telugu serial "Karthika Deepam" (2017). Shobha Shetty has become a household name, earning accolades for her exceptional acting prowess.

Early Life And Education:

Despite being born in Mangalore, Karnataka, Shobha Shetty exhibited a passion for acting from a young age. She pursued academic excellence at Bapuji High School, Davangere, and later earned an M.Sc. in Sustainable Development from Bangalore University. Her unwavering desire to become an actress prevailed over her academic pursuits.

Family Background:

Shobha Shetty hails from a family consisting of her father, Rathanamma Manju Shetty Ravi Preethi, and an elder brother and sister. While her mother's name is not available, Shobha Shetty's family has been a pillar of support throughout her journey.

Career Highlights:

Shobha Shetty began her acting journey in 2013 with the Kannada TV serial "Agnisakshi," portraying the character 'Tanu.' In 2017, at the age of 27, she made her film debut in the Kannada movie "Anjani Putra," showcasing her versatility alongside notable actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna.

Her television success continued with the Kannada TV serial "Kaveri" (2017) and her Telugu debut in the TV serial "Ashta Chemma." The latter earned her the prestigious Star Maa Parivaar Award for 'Best Actress' in 2018. Shobha Shetty's career soared further when she took on the negative lead role of 'Dr. Monitha' in the Telugu TV serial "Karthika Deepam" (2018), earning acclaim and the Star Maa Parivaar Award for 'Best Negative Role' in 2019.

Apart from her iconic role in "Karthika Deepam," Shobha Shetty continues to captivate audiences with her performances in serials like 'Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo,' 'Attarintiki Daredi,' and 'Hitler Gari Pellam.' Excitingly, at the age of 34, she is anticipated to participate in the Telugu reality show "Bigg Boss Telugu 7" in 2023, promising more entertainment for her fans.

Achievements:

Awards/ Honors: Star Maa Parivaar Award for “Best Actress” (Ashta Chamma), “Best Negative Role” (Karthika Deepam)







Conclusion:

Shobha Shetty's journey from a young dreamer to a celebrated actress reflects her dedication and talent. With a string of successful projects and awards, she continues to leave an indomitable impact on the world of Indian television and cinema. Stay tuned for more from this dynamic and versatile actress as she ventures into new realms of entertainment.















































































































