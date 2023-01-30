Suma Kanakala Biography: Career, Movies, Images, Tv Shows

Suma Kanakala is an Indian television host and actress who primarily works in the Telugu film and television industry. She is widely regarded as one of the leading television hosts in Telugu and has hosted several popular shows.





Suma made her acting debut in the film industry with the Telugu film "Chitram" in 2000 and since then, has appeared in several films in supporting roles. She is also a trained classical dancer and has performed in several stage shows.





In addition to acting, Suma is widely known for her work as a television host. She has hosted several popular shows, including "Jabardasth," "Dhee," and "Extra Jabardasth." She is known for her natural ability to connect with audiences and her ability to bring out the best in her guests.





Suma is widely regarded as a trendsetter in the Telugu television industry and is known for her quick wit, humor, and her ability to think on her feet. She is widely respected in the industry for her professionalism and her ability to keep audiences engaged and entertained.





Suma is married to popular Telugu film actor and television host, Rajiv Kanakala. The couple has worked together in several shows and is widely regarded as one of the most popular and successful on-screen couples in the Telugu television industry.





Throughout her career, Suma has been an important part of the Telugu television industry and has inspired and entertained audiences with her performances. She continues to be an important part of the industry and is widely regarded as one of the leading hosts in Telugu.

