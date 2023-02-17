Trivikram's wife Soujanya Srinivas: Family, Bio, Images, Movielist, Marriage

Trivikram Srinivas, a director renowned for his unique style of filmmaking, eloquently expresses his thoughts on the silver screen. While Trivikram had matured into an adult, his parents had started searching for a suitable bride for him.

During this process, his photographs reached the home of a renowned lyric writer, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, who happened to be the uncle of Soujanya, a classical dancer who regularly performed in stage shows at Ravindra Bharathi.













Initially, Trivikram was intended to marry Soujanya's elder sister. However, when he attended the matchmaking ceremony, he was captivated by Soujanya's charm and approached her parents to ask for her hand in marriage. They eventually tied the knot on October 11, 2002, and are now proud parents of two children.













