BJP leader Tarun Chugh blames Punjab CM for 'failing' to protect migrants

Chandigarh: BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allowing the state's law and order situation to "deteriorate" and for "failing" to protect migrants.

Chugh said the recent developments in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts show how the AAP government has "lost" control, creating "insecurity" among the people of Punjab.

He said attempts to divide people on the basis of region or community are dangerous and will never be accepted.

"No effort should be made to disrupt the peace and harmony of Punjab. The government must ensure equal rights, security, and dignity for every citizen. This is the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," Chugh said.

He reminded that Punjabis, through their hard work and determination, have made their mark across every state of India and in every country of the world.

Chugh said the soul of India has always taught the principle of oneness, as embodied in the teaching "Maanas ki jaat sabai ekai pehchaanbo".

He said this eternal vision is the foundation of Punjab's culture and India's civilisation, and anyone trying to break this unity is working against the very spirit of the nation.

Recalling the message of Guru Nanak Dev, BJP leader Chugh said "Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo" continues to inspire society through the values of hard work, sharing, and remembrance of the divine.

He said that Punjabis have earned respect across the world because of their hard work and inclusive values.

"It is shameful," he said, "that the Mann government is allowing an atmosphere where people from other states feel unsafe. Such divisive tendencies damage Punjab’s economy, agriculture, and industries, which depend on the contribution of workers from every corner of the country".

He also pointed out that instead of taking strict action against criminals and strengthening law enforcement, the AAP government is indulging in blame games and hollow assurances.

"Punjab needs security, stability, and growth -- not the politics of excuses. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, India is moving towards unity and progress, and Punjab cannot be left behind," Chugh added.



