Blockbuster season kicks off: five unmissable Hollywood films to watch this May

Cinema lovers are in for a thrilling ride this May, as Hollywood rolls out a slate of exciting new releases across Indian theatres. From death-defying stunts and psychological mind games to animated adventures and martial arts action, there’s something for everyone on the big screen. Here’s a look at five of the most anticipated films this month.

Mission: Impossible – The Final ReckoningTom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in what’s being touted as his final mission. This time, he faces a dangerous rogue AI known as Entity. Expect gravity-defying stunts, intense action sequences and plenty of intrigue. The film, from Paramount Pictures, arrives in cinemas on 17 May in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Lilo & StitchDisney’s heartwarming tale gets a fresh take as audiences are transported to Hawaii, where a spirited girl’s life is turned upside down by a chaotic blue alien. As they navigate wild adventures and evade galactic agents, the story unfolds into a touching lesson on the true meaning of family. Catch this delightful film in cinemas from 23 May in multiple languages.

Hurry Up TomorrowIn a dark and disorienting thriller, a musician battling insomnia spirals into a surreal journey with a mysterious stranger. Featuring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, the film weaves a disturbing tale that blurs the boundaries between reality and nightmare. Set to release on 14 May, this one promises to linger in your mind.

Karate Kid: LegendsSet three years after the events of Cobra Kai, this new chapter introduces Li Fong, a young Kung Fu prodigy drawn into a Karate competition. With the help of mentors Mr Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), he learns to blend martial arts traditions for a climactic showdown. The film premieres on 30 May.

Final Destination: BloodlinesThe sixth entry in the cult horror franchise sees a college student plagued by visions of a deadly fire. Her search for answers takes her back to her roots, where her grandmother’s past holds dark clues. Arriving in cinemas on 16 May, this chilling instalment brings new life – and death – to the series.

With such a diverse and exciting line-up, this May is set to be a blockbuster month for moviegoers.