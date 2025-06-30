Bobby Deol’srole in HHVM undergoes major transformation post ‘Animal’

Bobby Deol’s portrayal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is now set to be one of the film’s most compelling highlights. The film, a lavish period drama directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, has undergone significant creative changes after the director was inspired by Bobby’s intense performance in Animal.

Initially, Bobby Deol had completed a few scenes for the film. However, after witnessing his riveting, dialogue-less role in Animal, where his emotive expressions left a lasting impact, director Jyothi Krishna decided to revisit the script. “Bobby garu’s performance in Animal was spellbinding. His ability to express so much with just his eyes inspired me to completely redesign his character in our film,” said Jyothi Krishna.

The character of Aurangzeb was reimagined to match Bobby’s evolving screen persona. The new arc gives the character more emotional weight and complexity. Key elements like the backstory, motivations, and physical presentation were rewritten to amplify the performance potential. “I wanted to match the depth and presence Bobby now commands. The makeover brings intensity and elegance to Aurangzeb’s character,” the director explained.

Bobby Deol was reportedly thrilled with the revised script. “He is an actor who constantly seeks to push boundaries,” Jyothi Krishna noted. “In Hari Hara Veera Mallu, his screen presence is commanding—he conveys volumes through his eyes alone.”

The collaboration is shaping up to be one of the film’s major strengths, with both director and actor aligning on a vision that elevates the character. With this transformation, Aurangzeb’s portrayal in Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises to be a powerful and memorable one.